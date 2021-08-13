-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

BKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.62 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

