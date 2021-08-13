$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 17.2% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 185,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $866.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

