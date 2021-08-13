$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $954.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.