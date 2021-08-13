$0.18 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,104. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.