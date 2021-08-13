$0.14 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

