-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 559,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,264. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

