$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 280,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

