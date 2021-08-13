$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In other Datto news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 43.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 535,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

