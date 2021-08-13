-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MITO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

