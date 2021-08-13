$0.02 EPS Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.
Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.71 on Friday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $852.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.