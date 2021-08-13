$0.01 EPS Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Momentive Global reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 434,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

