Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 23,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

