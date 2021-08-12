ZumCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $903,439.31 and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

