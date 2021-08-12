ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $7,259,740.50 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of ZI opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

