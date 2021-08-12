Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.87. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.