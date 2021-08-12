Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $248,464.69 and approximately $508.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

