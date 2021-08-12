Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $8,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $1,470,000.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.