Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Zap has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $78,733.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00879018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00160939 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

