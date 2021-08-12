Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Buy

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

