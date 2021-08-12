Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

SALM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.