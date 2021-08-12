Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to “Hold”

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

