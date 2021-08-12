Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.14.

KIDS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 2,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,835. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

