Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

