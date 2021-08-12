Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to “Buy”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

MSGE stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

