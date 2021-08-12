Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to “Hold”

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $358.39 million and a PE ratio of -18.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

