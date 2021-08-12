Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,321. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

