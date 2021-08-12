Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to “Buy”

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS’ Q2 performance was driven by strength in high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense verticals along with solid recurring revenue growth. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. The company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility stemming from sizeable international exposure. COVID-19 induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

ANSS stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.98. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.