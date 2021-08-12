Zacks Investment Research Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.69.

TA traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $571.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

