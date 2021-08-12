Zacks Investment Research Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $164.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo continued its robust surprise trend for the 10th straight quarter in second-quarter 2021. Its top and bottom-line reflected favorable year-over-year comparisons as it lapped the pandemic-led closures of the prior-year quarter. It witnessed strong revenue growth across developed and developing as well as emerging economies as the impacts related to closures subsided. It also gained from the resilience and strength in its global snacks and foods business and growth in the beverage category. It continues to gain from brand investments, go-to-market systems, supply chain, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. However, shares of PepsiCo have lagged the industry year to date. It witnessed soft gross margins the mix impacts from the international acquisitions. Soft trends in QFNA partly hurt volume.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP remained flat at $$155.04 during trading hours on Monday. 74,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

