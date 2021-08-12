Zacks Investment Research Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

LSI stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.23. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,104.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 129,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,006 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 108.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.