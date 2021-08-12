Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

