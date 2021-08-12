Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,788. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,897 shares of company stock valued at $209,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $70,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

