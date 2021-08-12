Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

