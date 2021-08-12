Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 19,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,609. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

