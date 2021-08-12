Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. The Williams Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

WMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 3,501,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.