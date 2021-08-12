Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 52,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,121. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.