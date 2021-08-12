Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post sales of $726.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.07 million and the lowest is $725.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,293 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 12,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,899. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

