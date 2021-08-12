Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 1,055,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,668. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.