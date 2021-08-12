Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

HGBL has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.17. 27,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,045. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

