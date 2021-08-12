Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

DYN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 296,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $846.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.