Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $216.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.58 million. DraftKings posted sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after acquiring an additional 746,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 10,908,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

