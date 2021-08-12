Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock worth $119,009,221. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

