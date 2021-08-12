Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,927. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

