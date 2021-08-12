Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. 2,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,959. The stock has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.