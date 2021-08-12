Zacks: Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.81. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

FDS stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.94. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,351. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,297 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

