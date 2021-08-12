Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 28,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.95. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

