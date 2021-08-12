Zacks: Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.60 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AEYE stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

