Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post ($1.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.78) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,892. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

