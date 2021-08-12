Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($1.11). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

