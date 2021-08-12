Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 181,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

